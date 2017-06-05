Woofstock returns to Solano County Fairgrounds in Vallejo
Dressed with some novelty love beads and a peace sign medallion, Mario Panilio of Discovery Bay, brushes the fur of his 1-year-old Yorkshire terrier, Ayesha, before they entered the ring to compete with others of its breed Thursday at the Solano County Fairground during the 10th Woofstock Dog Show.
