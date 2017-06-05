Woofstock Dog Show comes to Solano County Fairgrounds
The Solano County Fairgrounds will transport guests back to the 1960s through the sights and sounds that exemplified the days of the iconic Woodstock festival but with a slight twist - the main attraction isn't music, it's dogs. Presented by the Contra Costa County Kennel Club in conjunction with the Yosemite Kennel Club, Woofstock is a dog show unlike any other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo councilmembers clash over role of dredg...
|32 min
|Wanglow
|55
|Ryan Messano: A council surprise
|2 hr
|LooseLipsStout
|22
|New exhibit opens for Friday Art Walk in Vallejo
|3 hr
|for art s sake
|5
|Hundreds show up as emotions run high at Orcem ...
|6 hr
|VIBisSOL
|84
|LGBTQ Pride Month, union contracts on SCC agend...
|9 hr
|crazier and crazier
|2
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Tue
|Hooter
|1
|California judges want to decriminalize traffic...
|Tue
|Anonk
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC