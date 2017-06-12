Volkswagen car show Sunday in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD > > Few vintage car enthusiasts are as passionate as Volkswagen fans and they will get their fill today at the 4th annual Pata De Perro Car Show. Volkswagens of all makes, years, and sizes will be in display in competition, and the show is free for spectators who want to soak up bugs, busses, and Cabriolets of the past.
