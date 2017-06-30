Vallejoa s Touro provost, COO, retire...

Vallejoa s Touro provost, COO, retires after seven productive years

After more than seven years of service to Touro University's California campus and the Northern California community, Provost and Chief Operating Officer Marilyn Hopkins, retired on Thursday, university officials said. Senator Bill Dodd and Assembly-members Jim Frazier, Cecilia Aguiar-Curry and Tim Grayson recognized and honored her significant accomplishments with an official resolution, they said.

