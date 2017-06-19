Vallejoa s senior center flies LGBTQ ...

Vallejoa s senior center flies LGBTQ pride up the flagpole

For the first time in its 40-year history, Vallejo's Florence Douglas Senior Center is flying the Rainbow Flag in honor of acceptance for all, center executive director Peter Wilson said. Wilson said he raised the flag, which is now under the U.S. flag on the flagpole in front of the center, 333 Amador St., on Sunday, where it will remain until June 25. “I proposed to the board that we offer the pride flag to show the community that we're welcoming to everyone,” he said.

