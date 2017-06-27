Vallejoa s second annual Free Dump Day July 8

A new weapon in Vallejo's fight against illegal dumping will make its second appearance July 8, when an area on Mare Island is set aside for residents to leave unwanted items during a Free Dump Day. In an effort to provide residents with an affordable alternative to illegal dumping, the city of Vallejo is partnering with Recology Vallejo to host a Free Dump Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 on Mare Island's Railroad Avenue, officials said.

