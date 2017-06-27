Vallejoa s second annual Free Dump Da...

Vallejoa s second annual Free Dump Day July 8

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

A new weapon in Vallejo's fight against illegal dumping will make its second appearance July 8, when an area on Mare Island is set aside for residents to leave unwanted items during a Free Dump Day. In an effort to provide residents with an affordable alternative to illegal dumping, the city of Vallejo is partnering with Recology Vallejo to host a Free Dump Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 on Mare Island's Railroad Avenue, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Benicia city manager pens thank you note to cit... 13 min land of bums 2
CalPERS just lost a lawsuit at the U.S. Supreme... 14 min moonbeam land 2
Moving Solano Forward is transitioning to actio... 18 min I give you 8
Vallejo Chamber of Commerce supports clinic move 58 min noaholerammers 63
Hearing delayed in Burton bribery case 1 hr fedup2 3
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 2 hr fedup2 164
Pair of Vallejo businesses robbed overnight 2 hr browne rebranding... 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,788 • Total comments across all topics: 282,084,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC