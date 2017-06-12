Vallejoa s last Payless shoe store closing

The store, located in the Vallejo Corners shopping center, joins the other site, on Redwood - the closure of which was announced in April. The company's site in April lists the Vallejo Corners store as well as one in Pinole, as the nearest alternative sites for Redwood Street store shoppers, but it lists the Fairfield and Napa stores as the nearest alternatives in May. Company spokeswoman Meghan Spreer said the second round of closures, including the Vallejo Corners store, was announced on May 24, but that unlike the first round, the announcement was not accompanied by a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.