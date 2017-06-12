Vallejoa s Bourbon House liquor store...

Vallejoa s Bourbon House liquor store adds healthier options

HERALD Some of the people most instrumental in the transformation of the sixth Solano County liquor/convenience store to undergo a healthy makeover through Vibe Solano, cut the symbolic ribbon making it official on Friday Though the name may not suggest it, Bourbon House Beer, Wine and Spirits is the latest Vallejo store to undergo a healthy makeover, celebrated Friday with a ribbon cutting and neighborhood celebration.

