Vallejo woman presented Congressional Award Gold Medal

20 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson  presented Alannah Elyse Ruiz of Vallejo with a Congressional Award Gold Medal. She is likely the first Vallejo resident to be so honored.

