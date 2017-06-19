Vallejo woman presented Congressional Award Gold Medal
U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson presented Alannah Elyse Ruiz of Vallejo with a Congressional Award Gold Medal. She is likely the first Vallejo resident to be so honored.
