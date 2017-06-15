Vallejo suffers ninth homicide of year

Vallejo suffers ninth homicide of year

Vallejo's ninth homicide of 2017 took the life of a male victim in the early hours of Saturday, Vallejo Police Department officials said. Reports of a shooting in the area of the 400 block of Corcoran Avenue came in to police at about 12:15 a.m., they said.

