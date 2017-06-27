Vallejo school board seeks input on new superintendent
The Vallejo school board has extended the deadline of a survey asking residents to give its ideas on the desired qualities and characteristics of a new district superintendent. “The board wants to know which qualities and characteristics are the most important for our new superintendent to possess,” according to a news release from the Vallejo City Unified School District Board of Education.
