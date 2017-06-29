Vallejo school board divided over LCA...

Vallejo school board divided over LCAP budget

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

For a brief time Wednesday night, a majority of the Vallejo school board rejected a crucial part of the new fiscal year budget. The move prompted the Vallejo City Unified School District interim superintendent to question whether he should continue his employment with the district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo City Council approves contract with sea... 22 min They Own It 15
Trump Grabs Crotch in Oval O? 1 hr Press Release Post 1
New website plugs Solano County as a wise choic... 1 hr Anonymous 3
24 Hour Fitness members may have been exposed t... 3 hr lifelong learner 2
Vallejo school board divided over LCAP budget 3 hr lifelong learner 5
Robin R. Crowder: Bishop was great for the dist... 5 hr Anonk 2
Vallejo Chamber of Commerce supports clinic move 14 hr Mary Fukuto 78
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,602 • Total comments across all topics: 282,134,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC