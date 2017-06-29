Vallejo school board divided over LCAP budget
For a brief time Wednesday night, a majority of the Vallejo school board rejected a crucial part of the new fiscal year budget. The move prompted the Vallejo City Unified School District interim superintendent to question whether he should continue his employment with the district.
