Vallejo school board asked to support gun buyback

The Vallejo school board will be asked during a special Wednesday meeting to pass a resolution endorsing the Solano County Gun Buyback Program slated for August. The program is organized by the Robby Poblete Foundation, the Eric Reyes Foundation, Solano County Sheriff's Office, and the Vallejo Police Department.

