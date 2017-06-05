Vallejo Patienta s Coalition to meet ...

Vallejo Patienta s Coalition to meet Thursday

The Vallejo Patient's Coalition is hosting a general meeting on the future of cannabis in the city of Vallejo on Thursday night. “With Proposition 64 coming into effect, how will it affect the cannabis industry in Vallejo and how can its revenue help our city,” according to a VPC announcement.

