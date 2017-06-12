Vallejo officials red-tag two downtow...

Vallejo officials red-tag two downtown locations

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Lonell Butler, the city's chief building official, writes down notes as he, along with other officials, inspect 616 Marin St. Tuesday morning. Two downtown Vallejo storefronts continue to be red-tagged after city officials confirmed numerous safety violations during an inspection Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeff Carlson: Incompatible visions 8 min Professor Fido 2
Happy Father's Day 1 hr Anonymous 2
California budget deal includes deportation def... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Solano among areas affected by heat advisory 1 hr Anonymous 1
Trump Gets A Boost From Business Allies In Gold... 2 hr Anonymous 1
Vallejo officials red-tag two downtown locations 2 hr Anonymous 1
Stabbing victim found in Gateway Plaza 2 hr Anonymous 1
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Solano County was issued at June 17 at 3:20AM PDT

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Cuba
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,577 • Total comments across all topics: 281,817,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC