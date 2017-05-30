Vallejo ninth-grader arrested after b...

Vallejo ninth-grader arrested after bringing loaded gun to school

A 15-year-old Jesse Bethel High School student was in custody Friday after he brought a loaded gun to school and snapped and posted photos of it online, Vallejo Police Department Lt. Kevin Bartlett said.

