Vallejo ninth-grader arrested after bringing loaded gun to school
A 15-year-old Jesse Bethel High School student was in custody Friday after he brought a loaded gun to school and snapped and posted photos of it online, Vallejo Police Department Lt. Kevin Bartlett said.
