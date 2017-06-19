Vallejo man makes selfie mistake, arrested in American Canyon
AMERICAN CANYON >> A 23-year-old Vallejo man was in custody in Napa County on Wednesday after an incident in the Walmart parking lot, American Canyon police said. At about 3:18 p.m., a man later identified as Vallejo resident Alec Bernardo, allegedly jumped on to the hood of a show car in front of the store to take a selfie, when he was confronted by a female company representative who “grabbed onto him,” Napa County Sheriff's Department Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Advances Proposal To Pay Down Pensio...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|A conservative lawmaker is running for Californ...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Texas, three more states on California's banned...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Oklahoma officials, others dispute California c...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Two Vallejo residents arrested for alleged crim...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo man makes selfie mistake, arrested in A...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Firefighters contain Vallejo blaze started by car
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo Chamber of Commerce supports clinic move
|4 hr
|Laughs Last
|26
|Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick...
|9 hr
|Tony Fukuto
|154
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC