Vallejo High School graduates 2017 class
A light sprinkling of rain, and a small breeze greeted friends and families Thursday night as they came to Corbus Field to celebrate Vallejo High School's class of 2017. The overcast weather didn't prevent huge smiles from everyone involved as about 300 graduates received the official ticket to adulthood - a high school diploma.
