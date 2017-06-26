Vallejo firefighters put out half acre blaze on MI
Vallejo firefighters worked for about 45 minutes to put out a half-acre brush fire on the south side of Mare Island Sunday morning. The slow-moving vegetation fire was first reported at about 11:40 a.m., within the Mare Island Shoreline Heritage Preserve.
