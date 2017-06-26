Vallejo firefighters put out half acr...

Vallejo firefighters put out half acre blaze on MI

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Vallejo firefighters worked for about 45 minutes to put out a half-acre brush fire on the south side of Mare Island Sunday morning. The slow-moving vegetation fire was first reported at about 11:40 a.m., within the Mare Island Shoreline Heritage Preserve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving Solano Forward is transitioning to actio... 1 min Anonk 4
Vallejo Chamber of Commerce supports clinic move 2 hr Racists Abound 28
News David Manley: Dona t sell us short 7 hr Eastside Tom 1
Vallejo firefighters put out half acre blaze on MI 7 hr Happy Valley 3
Solano College 4-year degree program represents... 7 hr Bob 3
California Pays Other States to Take Excess Sol... 7 hr you pay 4
Surveillance photos released of suspect in atte... 9 hr At Home in VTown 5
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,013 • Total comments across all topics: 282,043,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC