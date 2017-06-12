Vallejo Fire Department quashed vehic...

Vallejo Fire Department quashed vehicle fire on Tuesday

Vallejo Times-Herald

The Vallejo Fire Department battled a vehicle fire around 11 p.m. on Tuesday night in the 100 block of Lincoln Road East, in front of the Travel Inn. In a video posted by the fire department on social media, a minivan in the parking lot of the motel appears completely engulfed in flames.

