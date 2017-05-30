Vallejo councilmembers clash over role of dredging committee

The Vallejo City Council was wrought by anger Thursday night as two members discussed the role of an ad-hoc dredging committee and its association with a controversial south Vallejo project. Councilwoman Katy Miessner called out her fellow councilmembers, including Jess Malgapo for sending “mixed messages” to the Vallejo Marine Terminal and Orcem Americas applicants.

