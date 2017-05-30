Vallejo councilmembers clash over role of dredging committee
The Vallejo City Council was wrought by anger Thursday night as two members discussed the role of an ad-hoc dredging committee and its association with a controversial south Vallejo project. Councilwoman Katy Miessner called out her fellow councilmembers, including Jess Malgapo for sending “mixed messages” to the Vallejo Marine Terminal and Orcem Americas applicants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo councilwoman says family contact over O...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|6
|California court: Judges must evaluate juror bi...
|3 hr
|democrats are racist
|2
|Jerry Brown Heads To China For Climate Change T...
|3 hr
|money
|2
|CA Community Colleges Urging Dreamers To Apply ...
|3 hr
|money
|2
|Villaraigosa: Think immigrants cost California?...
|3 hr
|yes he is
|2
|Pearlman bids adieu
|4 hr
|what would rumi do
|6
|California Affordable Housing Legislation Moves...
|4 hr
|Anonkk
|4
|Divided Vallejo City Council directs staff to c...
|18 hr
|im mr vallejo
|30
|Hundreds show up as emotions run high at Orcem ...
|18 hr
|im mr vallejo
|66
|Vallejo City Council prepares for Orcem hearing
|23 hr
|ed de bevick
|121
|
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC