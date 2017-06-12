Vallejo city manager responds to brib...

Vallejo city manager responds to bribery allegations against official

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Republic

A manager in Vallejo's city government arrested last week for an alleged bribery scheme prompted a response Monday from city officials. The city's landscape maintenance manager, Donald Burton, who oversaw contracting to zoned neighborhoods for their care and maintaining of trees, sidewalks and public areas, has pleaded not guilty to a federal criminal charge of bribery involving federal money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo Farmer's Market on way out? 12 min Go Mina Go 3
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 51 min sam from experience 73
Vallejo city manager responds to bribery allega... 1 hr sam from experience 3
'Sanctuary State' Bill Passes First Assembly Co... 5 hr Anonymous 1
Willie Brown Warns Dems: Pushing Trump Impeachm... 5 hr Anonymous 1
Liberal Geographer: California is Descending in... 5 hr Anonymous 1
California's Gavin Newsom: Impeach Trump! 5 hr Anonymous 1
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,299 • Total comments across all topics: 281,749,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC