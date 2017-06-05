Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kickback scheme
A Vallejo city employee was arrested earlier this week on federal charges after he allegedly attempted to set up a kickback scheme. According to a criminal complaint obtained by the Times-Herald, Donald Burton, the city's landscape manager, is accused of misusing federally funded Community Development Block Grant program monies by offering a business owner additional work with the city in exchange for a 10 percent cut.
