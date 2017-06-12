Vallejo City Council approves balanced budget
Vallejo residents were presented with good news Tuesday night as city officials confirmed Vallejo will begin the 2017-18 fiscal year with its fourth straight structurally balanced budget. City Manager Daniel Keen noted the new budget, which begins July 1, is the culmination of actions by city staff and the council's policy decisions.
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Shipley: Let VMT sail away
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|14
|Vallejo Farmer's Market on way out?
|7 hr
|el campesino
|16
|ICE Chief: ALL Illegal Immigrants are Eligible ...
|10 hr
|imitation mexican
|4
|Willie Brown Warns Dems: Pushing Trump Impeachm...
|11 hr
|Hi Yella
|4
|Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick...
|12 hr
|madoff
|81
|Vallejo city manager responds to bribery allega...
|13 hr
|wedidit
|5
|California's Gavin Newsom: Impeach Trump!
|13 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
