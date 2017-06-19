Vallejo city attorneya s contract ext...

Vallejo city attorneya s contract extended a year

8 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Vallejo's City Attorney Claudia Quintana has picked up a vote of confidence from the city council after her contract was automatically renewed for another year. First hired by the city of Vallejo in 1997, Quintana was promoted to the chief administrative officer of the city's law department in 2012.

Vallejo, CA

