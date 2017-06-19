Vallejo city attorneya s contract extended a year
Vallejo's City Attorney Claudia Quintana has picked up a vote of confidence from the city council after her contract was automatically renewed for another year. First hired by the city of Vallejo in 1997, Quintana was promoted to the chief administrative officer of the city's law department in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's DACA announcement leaves California col...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Law Enforcement Divided Over Sanctuary State Bill
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Nancy Pelosi Prepares to Take Power After 2018 ...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Criminal investigation targets California tax b...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Supervisor proposes Solano become sanctuary county
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Legal issues cause Vallejo staff to pull appeal
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Solano County again recognized for excellence i...
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick...
|10 hr
|Mary Fukuto
|145
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC