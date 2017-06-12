Vallejo-based USFS sends hundreds to help fight western fires

The Vallejo-based Pacific Southwest Region of the U.S. Forest Service has mobilized nearly 600 regionally-based wild-land firefighters and support personnel to wildfires in Arizona and New Mexico, agency officials announced Thursday. Resources sent include 19 engines, 18, 20-person fire crews including three hotshot crews, a helicopter and more than 100 specialists like dispatchers, safety officers, aviation managers and fire prevention patrols.

