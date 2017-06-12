Vallejo-based USFS sends hundreds to ...

Vallejo-based USFS sends hundreds to help fight western fires

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

The Vallejo-based Pacific Southwest Region of the U.S. Forest Service has mobilized nearly 600 regionally-based wild-land firefighters and support personnel to wildfires in Arizona and New Mexico, agency officials announced Thursday. Resources sent include 19 engines, 18, 20-person fire crews including three hotshot crews, a helicopter and more than 100 specialists like dispatchers, safety officers, aviation managers and fire prevention patrols.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Happy Father's Day 31 min didndo nuffing 1
Biz Buzz: Economy going gangbusters in Vallejo,... 38 min Go TRUMP 7
California aims to quash immigration detention ... 40 min Go TRUMP 3
Vallejo Farmer's Market on way out? 48 min benderware sales 19
Ravi C. Shankar: Important PB matter 51 min The Message Deliv... 4
Vallejo city manager responds to bribery allega... 1 hr Go TRUMP 9
California Approves Largest-Ever Budget 8 hr xxx 2
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 12 hr Harold Green 85
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Solano County was issued at June 16 at 4:52AM PDT

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,796,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC