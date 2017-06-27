Vacaville council tables pride month ...

Vacaville council tables pride month proclamations

There are 5 comments on the The Daily Republic story from Yesterday, titled Vacaville council tables pride month proclamations. In it, The Daily Republic reports that:

Proclamations declaring June as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender month were tabled Tuesday by City Council members who said they want the staff to prepare a policy about Vacaville proclamations. Councilman Curtis Hunt, who moved to table the matter and have staff prepare a proclamation policy, said it's unfair to see tabling the decision as somehow anti-gay.

Birds Landing Bob

Since: Aug 10

7,708

Manteca, CA

#1 21 hrs ago
Good, score this one as a win for normal people.

Judged:

4

3

2

Anonymous

Pittsburg, CA

#2 21 hrs ago
The upcounty folks not Vallejo Benicia are the majority population of Solano County, and made sure Prop 8 passed. They are conservative and church-oriented, and are aligned with Sacramento region mindset. No surprise there.

Judged:

2

2

1

Cleavis

Mountain View, CA

#3 20 hrs ago
Birds Landing Bob wrote:
Good, score this one as a win for normal people.
Amen to that!!!

Judged:

2

2

2

Mannwoman

Vallejo, CA

#4 8 hrs ago
Butt ripping is illegal in Vacaville, a heterosexual paradise

Judged:

3

3

3

unicorn cluster

Vallejo, CA

#5 4 hrs ago
Vallejo is the home for all things deviant and illegal, run by democrats for democrats. Scumbag homeless, illegals, welfare queens, pants draggers, crooks thieves and the rest of the democrats.

Judged:

2

2

2

