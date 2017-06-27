Vacaville council tables pride month proclamations
There are 5 comments on the The Daily Republic story from Yesterday, titled Vacaville council tables pride month proclamations. In it, The Daily Republic reports that:
Proclamations declaring June as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender month were tabled Tuesday by City Council members who said they want the staff to prepare a policy about Vacaville proclamations. Councilman Curtis Hunt, who moved to table the matter and have staff prepare a proclamation policy, said it's unfair to see tabling the decision as somehow anti-gay.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
|
Since: Aug 10
7,708
|
#1 21 hrs ago
Good, score this one as a win for normal people.
|
#2 21 hrs ago
The upcounty folks not Vallejo Benicia are the majority population of Solano County, and made sure Prop 8 passed. They are conservative and church-oriented, and are aligned with Sacramento region mindset. No surprise there.
|
#3 20 hrs ago
Amen to that!!!
|
#4 8 hrs ago
Butt ripping is illegal in Vacaville, a heterosexual paradise
|
#5 4 hrs ago
Vallejo is the home for all things deviant and illegal, run by democrats for democrats. Scumbag homeless, illegals, welfare queens, pants draggers, crooks thieves and the rest of the democrats.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo City Council approves contract with sea...
|1 hr
|GEE
|6
|CalPERS just lost a lawsuit at the U.S. Supreme...
|3 hr
|first things first
|6
|Vallejo school supply drive for teachers is in ...
|4 hr
|feeling the bern
|4
|California to stop suspending licenses for traf...
|4 hr
|unicorn cluster
|2
|Vallejo Chamber of Commerce supports clinic move
|5 hr
|Tony Fukuto
|74
|Kurshan Raped In Prison
|14 hr
|Mary Fukuto
|1
|Pair of Vallejo businesses robbed overnight
|22 hr
|who s on first
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC