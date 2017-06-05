Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatally beating woman with baseball bat
There are 1 comment on the The Reporter story from 21 hrs ago, titled Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatally beating woman with baseball bat.
A trial date was set Monday in Solano County Superior Court for a Vallejo man charged with murder in the death of a Suisun City woman and the attempted murder of a Vallejo woman. William D. King, 20, is accused of beating a woman with a hammer on Feb. 2, 2015, in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo bank in Vallejo.
#1 8 hrs ago
A DAMN shame get the needle ready!
