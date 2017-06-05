Trial date set for Vallejo man accuse...

Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatally beating woman with baseball bat

There are 1 comment on the The Reporter story from 21 hrs ago, titled Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatally beating woman with baseball bat. In it, The Reporter reports that:

A trial date was set Monday in Solano County Superior Court for a Vallejo man charged with murder in the death of a Suisun City woman and the attempted murder of a Vallejo woman. William D. King, 20, is accused of beating a woman with a hammer on Feb. 2, 2015, in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo bank in Vallejo.

Hooter

Vallejo, CA

#1 8 hrs ago
A DAMN shame get the needle ready!
