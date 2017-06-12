Three pulled from Vallejoa s Mare Isl...

Three pulled from Vallejoa s Mare Island Strait Thursday night

13 hrs ago

Two adults and one child were pulled from the Mare Island Strait Thursday night after the jet ski they were riding on overturned. The United States Coast Guard received a report at about 7:10 p.m. of three people in the water near the Vallejo ferry terminal.

Start the conversation

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Solano County was issued at June 16 at 4:52AM PDT

Vallejo, CA

