The Big Orcem Call: Divided Vallejo City Council directs staff to complete FEIR
Boos and angry shouts of “shame” were directed at the Vallejo City Council Thursday night after it directed city staff to work on a final environmental impact report for the Vallejo Marine Terminal and Orcem Americas project. The wrath was directed at Councilmembers Pippin Dew-Costa, Hermie Sunga, Jess Malgapo, and Rozzana Verder-Aliga, who all voted for a resolution ordering the action.
Read more at The Reporter.
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo councilmembers clash over role of dredg...
|18 min
|six month warranty
|3
|Villaraigosa: Think immigrants cost California?...
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|California Affordable Housing Legislation Moves...
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|CA Community Colleges Urging Dreamers To Apply ...
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Jerry Brown Heads To China For Climate Change T...
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|California court: Judges must evaluate juror bi...
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|California Assembly violated transparency law, ...
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Divided Vallejo City Council directs staff to c...
|12 hr
|im mr vallejo
|30
|Hundreds show up as emotions run high at Orcem ...
|12 hr
|im mr vallejo
|66
|Vallejo City Council prepares for Orcem hearing
|17 hr
|ed de bevick
|121
|
