The Big Orcem Call: Divided Vallejo C...

The Big Orcem Call: Divided Vallejo City Council directs staff to complete FEIR

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

Boos and angry shouts of “shame” were directed at the Vallejo City Council Thursday night after it directed city staff to work on a final environmental impact report for the Vallejo Marine Terminal and Orcem Americas project. The wrath was directed at Councilmembers Pippin Dew-Costa, Hermie Sunga, Jess Malgapo, and Rozzana Verder-Aliga, who all voted for a resolution ordering the action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo councilmembers clash over role of dredg... 18 min six month warranty 3
Villaraigosa: Think immigrants cost California?... 3 hr Anonymous 1
California Affordable Housing Legislation Moves... 3 hr Anonymous 1
CA Community Colleges Urging Dreamers To Apply ... 3 hr Anonymous 1
Jerry Brown Heads To China For Climate Change T... 3 hr Anonymous 1
California court: Judges must evaluate juror bi... 3 hr Anonymous 1
California Assembly violated transparency law, ... 3 hr Anonymous 1
Divided Vallejo City Council directs staff to c... 12 hr im mr vallejo 30
Hundreds show up as emotions run high at Orcem ... 12 hr im mr vallejo 66
Vallejo City Council prepares for Orcem hearing 17 hr ed de bevick 121
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,730 • Total comments across all topics: 281,481,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC