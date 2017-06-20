Teens at Nurse Camp learn the ropes from veterans
Selina Martinez, 18 of Vacaville learns how to use an intubation kit during the first day of NorthBay Healthcare's annual nurse camp Tuesday at the VacaValley Health Plaza. Fellow campers, Kyra Liu, 16, of Benicia , and Danae Bruckert, 18, of Vallejo, wait their turn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legal issues cause Vallejo staff to pull appeal
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|9
|Vallejo city attorneya s contract extended a year
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|California budget deal includes deportation def...
|3 hr
|fedup2
|4
|Nancy Pelosi Prepares to Take Power After 2018 ...
|3 hr
|fedup2
|3
|Vallejo Farmer's Market on way out?
|5 hr
|Indian Alley
|34
|Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick...
|5 hr
|moe bootiness
|147
|California May Import Water from Mexico Desalin...
|5 hr
|fedup2
|4
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC