Suspects in Vacaville homicide agree to postpone arraignments
Two men who face murder charges for a May 30 deadly shooting made their first court appearances Monday since their arrests last week. Steven E. Smithson, 20, and Jose Biviescas, 25, did not enter pleas to the charges.
