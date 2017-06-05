Suspects in Vacaville homicide agree ...

Suspects in Vacaville homicide agree to postpone arraignments

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Two men who face murder charges for a May 30 deadly shooting made their first court appearances Monday since their arrests last week. Steven E. Smithson, 20, and Jose Biviescas, 25, did not enter pleas to the charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo councilmembers clash over role of dredg... 1 hr Behold 24
Ryan Messano: A council surprise 4 hr by the river 11
News Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal... 5 hr Hooter 1
California judges want to decriminalize traffic... 5 hr Anonk 3
Vallejo police investigate weekend homicide 6 hr Happy Valley 9
Vallejo suffers ninth homicide of year 6 hr Darwin rules 2
Irregularities Alleged In California Democratic... 6 hr berny got shafted 2
Hundreds show up as emotions run high at Orcem ... 7 hr whats that smell 77
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,551 • Total comments across all topics: 281,561,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC