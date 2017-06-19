Surveillance photos released of suspect in attempted Vallejo robbery
Surveillance photos of the suspect in the Monday, June 19, attempted robbery of the Capital City Pharmacy in downtown Vallejo. Surveillance images have been released of a man suspected of allegedly trying to rob the Capital City Pharmacy in downtown Vallejo this week.
