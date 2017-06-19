Summer camp for Fairfield-Suisun students out of this world

Ayden Davanzo, a 13-year-old student at Grange Middle School who has seen the movies "Interstellar" and "The Martian," will get closer to outer space as one of 40 students who'll visit Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara County and see the control center where rockets are launched. James Frische, 12, of Suisun Valley Elementary, said he's also looking forward to Vandenberg in the Fairfield-Suisun School District STEM Camp for science, technology, engineering and math.

