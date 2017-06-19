Stonewall club to meet in Vallejo on ...

Stonewall club to meet in Vallejo on Thursday

The public is invited to attend the general membership meeting of the Stonewall Democratic Club of Solano County Thursday evening. The club will discuss numerous topics: Up Bay Pride wrap up, Fourth of July Parade, Victory Fund Campaign and candidate training for members, rules for membership status, up county support for LGBTQ community, Senate Bill 94 Recreational Marijuana Sales at MMDs, schools, boards, and commissions, regional summit of Bay Area and Sacramento LGBT-focused Democratic Clubs , senior prom, and speakers for future meetings.

