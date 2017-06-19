Stonewall club to meet in Vallejo on Thursday
The public is invited to attend the general membership meeting of the Stonewall Democratic Club of Solano County Thursday evening. The club will discuss numerous topics: Up Bay Pride wrap up, Fourth of July Parade, Victory Fund Campaign and candidate training for members, rules for membership status, up county support for LGBTQ community, Senate Bill 94 Recreational Marijuana Sales at MMDs, schools, boards, and commissions, regional summit of Bay Area and Sacramento LGBT-focused Democratic Clubs , senior prom, and speakers for future meetings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick...
|1 hr
|Tell Me What I Say
|132
|Refinery, Tanker Firm Cited for Fumes That Sick...
|2 hr
|JGarcia
|6
|Hear the fish? (Jan '10)
|4 hr
|Donny
|16
|California may have just boosted Trump's chance...
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo Farmer's Market on way out?
|5 hr
|I Got Your Fit
|25
|Solano jobless rate reaches 16-year low
|6 hr
|Tony Fukuto
|8
|EDITORIAL: Treasurer Chiang's CalPERS proposal ...
|8 hr
|Marti Gras
|4
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC