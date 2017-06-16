Stinky Bay Area spill blamed on oil refinery and tanker ship
The Phillips 66 oil refinery and an oil tanker were issued public nuisance violations Friday for a crude oil spill Sept. 20 that drew 1,430 odor complaints and sent more than 120 people to Vallejo hospitals and clinics with headaches, burning eyes and sore throats.
