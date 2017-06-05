Still no trial date set for Vallejo m...

Still no trial date set for Vallejo murder suspect

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

A man charged with murder in the 2015 shooting death of a 21-year-old Vallejo woman made an appearance Wednesday in Solano County Court. Isaiah “Bucky” McClain, 28, of Richmond, is accused of fatally shooting A'Tierra Westbrook, 21, of Vallejo on the morning of Aug. 3. At McCLain's last court appearance, Presiding Judge Peter B. Foor granted the prosecutor's request for a joinder motion with 39-year-old Vallejo man, Richard Hill - the alleged getaway driver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Graden/Scoggins Quit PC 2 min Samalamadingdong 16
Vallejo meetings now include police security 14 min soul of vallejo 29
New exhibit opens for Friday Art Walk in Vallejo 10 hr People Get Ready 9
New FUSE fellow ready to help Vallejo (Oct '16) 10 hr Counting Cornflakes 60
Hundreds show up as emotions run high at Orcem ... 13 hr Mary Fukuto 87
Ryan Messano: A council surprise 21 hr JesusH 26
HELP STOP UNJUST Persecutions of TAXPAYERS in A... (Jul '13) Wed un agenda 21 68
Vallejo councilmembers clash over role of dredg... Wed High Hard One 57
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,198 • Total comments across all topics: 281,614,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC