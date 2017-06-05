Still no trial date set for Vallejo murder suspect
A man charged with murder in the 2015 shooting death of a 21-year-old Vallejo woman made an appearance Wednesday in Solano County Court. Isaiah “Bucky” McClain, 28, of Richmond, is accused of fatally shooting A'Tierra Westbrook, 21, of Vallejo on the morning of Aug. 3. At McCLain's last court appearance, Presiding Judge Peter B. Foor granted the prosecutor's request for a joinder motion with 39-year-old Vallejo man, Richard Hill - the alleged getaway driver.
