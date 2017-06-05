Solano LGBTQ community to host first Pride festival
The Up Bay Pride Celebration in Fairfield will celebrate the LGBTQ community and kicks off the Solano Pride Center's fundraising efforts to open a center in downtown Vallejo. “Solano Pride Center is working toward establishing a second center in Vallejo to better serve the Vallejo and Benicia LGBTQ communities,” said Rebecca Nord, managing director of the Solano Pride Center in Fairfield.
