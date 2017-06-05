Solano law enforcement to carry torch for Special Olympics
Area law enforcement personnel will show their support for Special Olympics by participating in the annual two-day torch run. The 2017 Solano County Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics will begin at 8 a.m. June 21 in Benicia, pacing itself through the county, and ending at 2 p.m. June 22 in Dixon.
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo councilmembers clash over role of dredg...
|3 min
|by the river
|19
|Ryan Messano: A council surprise
|17 min
|Old Vallejo
|10
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|1 hr
|Hooter
|1
|California judges want to decriminalize traffic...
|1 hr
|Anonk
|3
|Vallejo police investigate weekend homicide
|1 hr
|Happy Valley
|9
|Vallejo suffers ninth homicide of year
|1 hr
|Darwin rules
|2
|Irregularities Alleged In California Democratic...
|1 hr
|berny got shafted
|2
|Hundreds show up as emotions run high at Orcem ...
|3 hr
|whats that smell
|77
