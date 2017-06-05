Solano law enforcement to carry torch...

Solano law enforcement to carry torch for Special Olympics

Area law enforcement personnel will show their support for Special Olympics by participating in the annual two-day torch run. The 2017 Solano County Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics will begin at 8 a.m. June 21 in Benicia, pacing itself through the county, and ending at 2 p.m. June 22 in Dixon.

