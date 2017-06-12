Solano Countya s sixth corner store gets healthy makeover

Vallejo's Bourbon House Beer, Wine and Spirits this past weekend became the subject of Solano County's sixth healthy store makeover, the Solano County Department of Health and Social Services, Public Health Division announced. Bourbon House will now carry more fruits, vegetables and healthy snacks and beverages at its checkout area, as part of the VibeSolano healthy store makeover initiative, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.