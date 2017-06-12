Solano among areas affected by heat advisory
The National Weather Services issued a heat advisory Thursday for Northern California areas that include the southern Sacramento Valley and the San Joaquin-Sacramento River Delta. High temperatures in Solano County are expected to increase west to east as the influence of the San Francisco Bay's weather pattern gives way to the Sacramento Valley's influence.
