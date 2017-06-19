Shelves nearly empty as Vallejoa s Raleya s prepares to close for good Saturday
That's how more than one person shopping in the Vallejo Raley's supermarket on Friday described the atmosphere in the 30-year-old store as it prepared to close for good on Saturday. “This is my regular store,” Lenette Enrile of Vallejo said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick...
|6 hr
|fedup2
|157
|Shelves nearly empty as VallejoÂ’s RaleyÂ’s prepa...
|6 hr
|Butt Dragger
|7
|Cal Maritime seeks host families for cadets
|6 hr
|Wanglow
|2
|California to Grant $20 Million to Planned Pare...
|6 hr
|Wanglow
|11
|California Pays Other States to Take Excess Sol...
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Jimmy Genn: Two visions, one future
|8 hr
|Anonymous
|5
|'Woefully incomplete' universal health bill dea...
|8 hr
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC