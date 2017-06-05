Sarnaa s final leg of his legacy: Fir...

Sarnaa s final leg of his legacy: Fire and smoke simulator

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Dan Sarna first had to convince Chief Jack McArthur that the BullEx Fire and Smoke Digital Simulator was worthy of a $23,000 investment. Then Sarna had to convince the Vallejo Fire Department's trainees and veterans this was the way to go to help not only expedite training, but promote health and reduce the agency's carbon footprint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 4 hr joe the iceman 2
David Wolins: Move on from Orcem 4 hr hey joe 9
George Elsmore: Vallejo deserves better 10 hr Anonymous 18
California Governor Race Tightens Between Newso... 11 hr Anonk 3
Unpopular Gas Tax Could Hurt California Democra... 15 hr there ya go 2
CSU Gives Overview Of Initiative To Improve Gra... 15 hr there ya go 2
California poised to expand tax credits for low... 15 hr there ya go 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,492 • Total comments across all topics: 281,667,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC