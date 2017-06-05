Ryan Messano: A council surprise
It was with wonder and amazement that I read about the Vallejo City Council's decision to ask for an FEIR to be completed on Orcem. It was a welcome surprise, as the environmental fascist elements of our city will not go quietly into the sunset.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo councilmembers clash over role of dredg...
|7 min
|im mr vallejo
|40
|Ryan Messano: A council surprise
|1 hr
|FriedMushroom
|15
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|8 hr
|Hooter
|1
|California judges want to decriminalize traffic...
|8 hr
|Anonk
|3
|Vallejo police investigate weekend homicide
|9 hr
|Happy Valley
|9
|Vallejo suffers ninth homicide of year
|9 hr
|Darwin rules
|2
|Irregularities Alleged In California Democratic...
|9 hr
|berny got shafted
|2
|Hundreds show up as emotions run high at Orcem ...
|10 hr
|whats that smell
|77
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC