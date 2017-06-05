Richard Freedman: An Eiffel Coward

Presidunce Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris Accord, though some believe he meant “I will no longer drive a Honda Accord.” From Trump's White House speech: “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.” One problem. Pittsburgh voted for Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton, during the 2016 presidential election, with Clinton receiving 80 percent of the vote.

