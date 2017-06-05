Reward offered in dog-slaying mystery...

Reward offered in dog-slaying mystery in Vallejo

Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

In February, the remains of 12 dogs were discovered on a trail near Blue Springs Park in Vallejo by resident Carine Peters. She said that she found dogs of various breeds seemingly butchered and stuffed into garbage bags, with stabbing implements nearby.

Vallejo, CA

