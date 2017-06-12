Rebuilding Together accepting applica...

Rebuilding Together accepting applications for home repair

Rebuilding Together Solano County is accepting applications until June 30 for home rehabilitation services to senior, disabled, or military homeowners residing in northern Solano County. The application process serves those who live in the cities of Fairfield, Vacaville, Suisun, and Suisun City.

