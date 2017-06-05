Preliminary hearing date set for Vallejo man accused of stealing ice cream truck
A Vallejo man with a lengthy arrest record was back in court Wednesday on charges relating to an incident in March, in which he allegedly stole an ice cream truck and crashed into a fence. Tony A. Walker, 30, faces charges of first-degree burglary, carjacking, and vehicle theft.
