Preliminary hearing date set for Vallejo man accused of stealing ice cream truck

A Vallejo man with a lengthy arrest record was back in court Wednesday on charges relating to an incident in March, in which he allegedly stole an ice cream truck and crashed into a fence. Tony A. Walker, 30, faces charges of first-degree burglary, carjacking, and vehicle theft.

