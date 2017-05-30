Police: Vallejo officers shoot man in Martinez after patrol car rammed
A 20-year-old Vallejo man was shot by police Wednesday in Martinez after he allegedly rammed an officer's patrol car with his own vehicle, according to Vallejo police. Kevin DeCarlo was in a local hospital Thursday being treated for serious injuries after he was shot several times, police said in a statement about the incident.
