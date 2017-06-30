Parking enforcement to begin in downtown Vallejo on Saturday

People who have grown accustomed to parking their cars in downtown Vallejo for hours at a time - heck, sometimes days - without fear of penalty are due for a rude awakening as new parking enforcement begins on Saturday. The city has contracted with a company that will be monitoring street parking downtown, doling out tickets to people who exceed the free two-hour time limits or don't have a daily or monthly parking pass in any of the municipal lots.

